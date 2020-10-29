Image Source : FILE IMAGE/INSTAGRAM Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Ex-Anita Bhabhi aka Saumya Tandon reacts to Bhabuti and Tiwari ji's kiss scene

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is undoubtedly one of the most entertaining shows on the small screen. Every now and then, the makers introduce new twists and turn leaving fans all excited. Yet again, a new strategy was adopted when a new scene was included featuring a lip kiss between Vibhuti ji and Bhabuti ji. Yes, that's true! Your very own Vibhuti Mishra and Manmohan Tiwari aka Aasif Sheikh and Rohitashv Gour will be seen having a cozy moment in an episode. A glimpse of the same was shared on social media and caught the attention of not just fans but also former Anita bhabhi aka actress Saumya Tandon.

The shot was shared by Rohitashv on Instagram alongside a funny caption reading, "Abe ye lip lock kaise ho gaya be. Bhabhutiji n Tiwariji are very neech person vo nice hota hai pagli sahi nahi pakde hai."

Have a look:

The comment that caught everyone's attention was that of Saumya who quit the show in the month of August. She posted an emoji of 'see no evil monkey.' The cast recently completed 1400 episodes as it began in 2015 and in the wake of the same a celebration took place on the sets. Not only this, but the producers also sent a cake to Saumya Tandon.

After Saumya's exit, there were reports that Bigg Boss 13 contestant and Kaanta Laga fame Shefali Jariwala will be stepping in her shoes as Anita bhabhi. However, the reports were rejected by Shefali who told Spotboye, "I also don't know from where the rumours started. I wish I would have known and I have stopped there only. It was very important for me to clarify so maine apne end se clarify karne ki poori koshish ki.

And said I am not replacing Saumya Tandon. But even after Saumya left the show, it again revived that Shefali is playing Anita Bhabi and I would like to clarify that the makers have not even approached me for this."

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage