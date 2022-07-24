Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai's actor Aasif Sheikh reveals shocking details about Deepesh Bhan's death

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AASIFSHEIKHGALAXY Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai's actor Deepesh Bhan who became popular with his character Malkhan in the show breathed his last yesterday (July 23). The news of the demise of the 41-year-old actor came as a shock to everyone. His co-star and veteran actor Aasif Sheikh, who plays Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in the sitcom, recently deduced the cause of death of Deepesh Bhan. He had collapsed while playing cricket on Saturday and was declared dead on arrival by hospital authorities. Aasif shared that the actor passed away because of brain haemorrhage.

The actor went to the gym at around seven in the morning and stopped to play cricket in his building's compound at Dahisar. Aasif told Hindustan Times that Deepesh bowled an over, got down to get the ball, got up, swayed for a while and fell down. He never got up.

He also mentioned that there was blood coming out of his eyes indicating that it was a clear sign of brain haemorrhage, which according to Aasif, doctors too agreed with. Aasif deduced that Deepesh may not have eaten anything in the morning and then while playing cricket, he ran and the blood pressure rose.

"He immediately fell down. He suggested that one should slow down a little bit and not exert oneself too much after the age of 40", Aasif told Hindustan Times.

For the unversed, Deepesh has been a popular face in the television industry. He has worked in several shows including, 'Comedy Ka King Kaun, Comedy Club, Bhootwala, FIR, Champ and Sun Yaar Chill Maar. He is survived by his wife whom he married in 2019 and a son.

