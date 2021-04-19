Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAKHI SAWANT, SALMAN KHAN Rakhi Sawant thanks Salman Khan for mother's cancer treatment | WATCH

Bigg Boss 14 housemate Rakhi Sawant has thanked Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his brother, actor Sohail Khan, for pitching in with support for her mother Jaya's cancer treatment. Rakhi posted a few clips of her mother in the hospital. In the clip, Rakhi is heard saying in Hindi: "Today is my mother's operation for cancer and I am so happy. Now, you don't have to take any more tension mom. The cancer will be out of your body permanently."

Rakhi's mother Jaya then thanked Salman for the support he has shown.

"I would like to say namaskar to Salman Khan. I used to pray to Jesus that I have no money. I will die like this and my god sent Salman Khan as an angel in my life. He stood by us and helped me with my operation. His entire family is standing by me. I would like to thank you and your family," said Jaya, addressing Salman.

She added: "I pray that you and your family never face any kind of struggle. I pray that you move much ahead. Thank you Salman Khan."

Rakhi too thanked Salman for the help. "It is because of you and god that this big operation is taking place. You helped us get the number of the world's best doctor. Every house in India should have sons like Salman Khan and Sohail Khan," she said.

The actress's mother Jaya Sawant has been battling cancer, a fact that came to light when Rakhi was locked inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. She even quit the show for the same after accepting a Rs 14 lakh offer on the day of the grand finale. Superstars Salman Khan and Sohail Khan have been a great support to her during this hard time.

Earlier, Rakhis had shared a video on her Instagram in which she said, "World ke mere best bhai, Sohil bhai ,Salman bhai." In the video, Sohail Khan is seen saying, "Rakhi, my dear, if you or your mother need anything just call me. I have never met your mother, but I know you. You are very strong. And you being her daughter, imagine how strong she is. I wish her a speedy recovery. Just be the daughter you are and everything will fall into place. I will talk to her when she is feeling better."

On the work front, going by her social media feed, the Bigg Boss 14 sensation has started shooting for a new web-series titled "Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn". Rakhi posted a clip from the shoot of the web-series on Instagram. In the video, Rakhi is seen enacting a scene for the cameras. Details about the series are still under wraps. Rakhi shared that the show is directed by Marukh Mirza.

