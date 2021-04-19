Image Source : YOGEN SHAH COVID recovered Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor head to Maldives for a beach vacation | PICS

Contracting COVID can be quite stressful and therefore after recovery it is a good idea to spend some time with your loved one. It seems that Bollywood's power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are sailing in the same boat. The duo who recently recovered from coronavirus has reportedly flown to the beautiful location of Maldives for a beachy getaway. The two of them were spotted by the paparazzi in their coolest avatars. Alia chose a white sleeveless jacket with matching pants and a yellow crop top as her attire while her beau opted for a white T-shirt and blue pants. The two of them were mask-clad at the airport on Monday.

Ranbir has been spotted a lot of times at the clinic after recovering from COVID-19. Meanwhile, Alia who was diagnosed earlier this month recently announced her negative report on social media and wrote, "the only time being negative is a good thing."

After Ranbir tested positive, Alia shared a lovable picture and wrote, "major missing."

Have a look at the couple's photos from the airport here:

The couple has been going strong and were to get married last year but the pandemic postponed their plans. The 'Barfi' actor, in an interview with Rajeev Masand said, "I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life."

Alia and Ranbir will be seen starring together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s 'Brahmastra' which will also feature actors like-- Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

Apart from this, Alia has 'Gangubai Kathiawadi,' 'RRR,' and 'Takht' in the pipeline while Ranbir will be seen in 'Shamshera,' Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 'Animal,' and Luv Ranjan's next with Shraddha Kapoor.