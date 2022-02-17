Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/FANPAGE/RUPALIGANGULY BARC TRP Report Week 6: Yeh Hai Chahatein surprises with its position change, Anupamaa remains at top spot

Highlights BARC TRP report gives an insight into the popular shows of the week

This time daily soap Anupamaa has made it to the top of the list

Surprisingly, the position of Yeh Hai Chahatein has also improved

BARC TRP Report Week 6: Just like every other Thursday, we've now got our hands on the TRP report of this week. Without any doubt, the first spot has been taken over by 'Anupamaa' featuring Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Aneri Vajani, and others. On the other hand, other shows that have made it to the list of top 5 includes the names of -- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Hai Chahatein and others. The surprise element of this week was Sargun Luthra and Abrar Qazi show that rose from number four to three this time. Well, just in case, you haven't seen the full list, then you are at the right place. Have a look at the full BARC TRP report of Week 6 of the year 2022 to find out if your favourite show made it to the top!

1. Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguli and Sudhanshu Pandey's show Anupamaa grabbed the top spot once again with a viewership rating of 3.6 million.

2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Featuring Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant, the daily soap got the second position and 3.3 million impressions. There was a tie on the second spot between YRKKH and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma.

3. Yeh Hai Chahatein

Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra starrer Yeh Hai Chahatein secured the third position now.

4. Imlie

Imlie featuring Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Fahmaan Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani and Mayuri Deshmukh is this time on fourth place.

5. KumKum Bhagya

Ekta Kapoor's popular show KumKum Bhagya has maintained its position from the last week. However, the exit of Shabir Ahluwalia from the show might effect its TRP next week.