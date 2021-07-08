Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/RUPALIGANGULY/SHILPASHETTY BARC TRP Report Week 26: Super Dancer 4 surprises with its entry, Anupamaa gains top spot | Full List

A new Thursday brings along a new TRP list for the fans and this time it is for week 26. This popularity chart gives an insight to viewers of how their favourite show is performing. Not only this, but it gives the makers a hit of whether or not their twists and turns in the track are becoming hit or flop. Coming back to the TRP report of this week, it saw some major ups and downs in terms of positions of various shows. Speaking about the top 10 shows, the list this time comprised of sitcoms like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Anupamaa, Kundali Bhagya and reality shows like Super Dancer, Indian Idol. Just in case you are not well versed with the positions, check out the full BARC TRP report of Week 26: Saturday, 26th June 2021 To Friday, 2nd July 2021.

1. Anupamaa:

Rupali Ganguli and Sudhanshu Pandey's show Anupamaa which has been going quite strong came on the first spot with 3.8 million impressions.

2. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin featuring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma earned 3.0 million impressions this week and came on the second position.

3. Imlie and Super Dancer Chapter 4

Interestingly, a daily soap and reality show both secured the third position this time. Imlie featuring Subum Touqeer Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani and Mayuri Deshmukh and Super Dancer judged by Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu earned 2.7 million impressions.

4. Yeh Hai Chahatein

The spinoff of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein starring Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra in lead got 2.5 million impressions.

5. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah:

SAB TV's comedy show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' continues its dominance this week. In the case of TRP too, this show constantly remains at number 1. This time too this comedy show won the hearts of the people and with 2.4 million impressions gained the fifth spot.