Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RIDHIMA PANDIT Bahu Hamari Rajnikant actress Ridhima Pandit's mother passes away due to COVID-19

Television popular show Bahu Hamari Rajnikant actress Ridhima Pandit's mother breathed her last on Sunday at the Nanavati Hospital. Her mother was taken to the hospital a few days back as she was suffering from COVID-19.

According to the reports of ETimes, her mother was 68 years old and was suffering from a kidney problem for many years. "But she was managing her life well, her kidneys were being somehow maintained. This is nothing but cruel fate that COVID struck her and the complications began," says a source close to Riddhima told the media portal.

Riddhima Pandit rose to fame with the television show Bahu Hamari Rajinikanth in the year 2019. In this show, she played a character of a robot. She has also appeared in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9, in which she was the second runner-up. Riddhima has also hosted several reality shows. Riddhima's sister Reema is Raveena Tandon's manager.

Coronavirus cases are increasing in the country. Many television celebs have fallen prey to this virus. Recently, show Anupamaa's actress Rupali Ganguly was tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Along with her, many people on the set have been caught by the virus after which the shooting has been stopped for a few days.

ALSO READ: Aditya Narayan, wife Shweta test Covid positive, Indian Idol 12 judge Neha Kakkar wishes speedy recovery

Not only this, on the set of the dance reality show Dance Deewane 3, 18 crew members have been tested positive. Apart from this Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta have also been caught with the virus.