Avika Gor shares wedding photos, writes, 'Baalika se Vadhu tak' | See pics Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor tied the knot with log time boyfriend Milind Chandwani on September 30. Have a look at her wedding pictures here.

New Delhi:

Avika Gor, who became a household name as Anandi in the serial 'Balika Vadhu,' tied the knot with her her long-term boyfriend Milind Chandwani on national television. Not only family, friends and actors, but millions of people witnessed the wedding. Now, the couple has shared beautiful wedding photos, which are receiving immense love.

For those who don't know, Avika and Milind are a part of the fun reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga, on the sets of which they got married on September 30. The show is being hosted by evergreen beauty Sonali Bendre and Bigg Boss season 17 winner Munawar Faruqui.

Avika Gor's wedding look

Avika Gor shared wedding look on Instagram, captioning it, 'Baalika se Vadhu tak.' The 28-year-old actress's red outfit has gone viral in the look of a Gujarati bride.

She paired her red lehenga with green jewelry. She paired it with forehead band, triple-layer jewelry, green bangles and a nose ring. However, she kept her look minimal at the wedding. Avika Gor's mehndi, applied by celebrity mehndi artist Veena Nagda, is receiving praise.

Avika and Milind's photos

The couple also share another post where they can be seen sitting together. In another picture the they can be seeb gazing at each other's mehndi. In the third photo, she is seen holding Milind's hand. The couple's wedding photos had surfaced earlier, but they have now shared them themselves.

Several stars, including Vikrant Massey, Rashmi Desai, Karan Grover, Krishna Mukherjee, Riddhima Pandit and Falak Naz, have wished the couple on the new start.

For the unversed, Avika Gor got engaged to Milind Chandwani on June 11, 2025. They have been been dating each other for five years, after which they decided to get engaged and tied the knot on September 30, 2025.

