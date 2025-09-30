Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani wedding: Pati, Patni Aur Panga couple ties knot on national television Balika Vadhu's Anandi, i.e. Avika Gor tied the knot with her finance Milind Chandwani on September 30. They surprised everyone by tying the knot on national television.

New Delhi:

TV actress and Balika Vadhu fame Avika Gor tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Milind Chandwani today, on September 30. The couple, who appeared together on the reality show 'Pati, Patni Aur Panga' decided to get married on National television.

All their wedding rituals, including haldi, mehndi, baraat and pheras, took place on the show's set. The wedding was conducted according to Hindu customs. The rest of the 'Pati, Patni Aur Panga' cast, including Hina Khan, Isha Malviya, Rubina Dilaik and Munawar Faruqui also attended Avika Gor's wedding.

Milind arrived on a scooter

Milind brought the wedding procession on a scooter and was seen dancing enthusiastically during the wedding preparations. Avika wore a traditional red and gold lehenga with heavy emerald-studded jewelry. Milind wore a peach and gold sherwani and turban. After the wedding, the two posed for photos and celebrated with dancing.

Haldi and Mehndi ceremony

The Haldi and Mehndi ceremonies were held with great pomp on the set of 'Pati, Patni Aur Panga.' Avika and Milind thoroughly enjoyed these moments. All the cast members of the show participated in each of their rituals. The show is hosted by Sonali Bendre and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui.

Who is Avika Gor's husband?

Avika Gor's husband, Milind Chandwani, is an IIM graduate. Born on March 27, 1991, in Kondapur, Hyderabad, he completed his schooling at Delhi Public School, Bhopal and then obtained a BE degree from Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering, Bangalore.

He then obtained an MBA degree from the Indian Institute of Management, IIM Ahmedabad (IIMA). After completing his education, Milind started working as a software engineer at Infosys. However, he left this career after a few years and pursued his interest in social work.

Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani 's love story

Interestingly, Avika met Milind through a common friend in Hyderabad. She shared in an interview that while they became friends quickly, she developed feelings for him early on. However, Milind had initially friend-zoned her for about six months. Eventually, their bond grew stronger and they fell in love. Now that both of them are have finally tied the knot after 3 months of their engagement.

