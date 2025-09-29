This is how Gauahar Khan is connected to Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar Gauahar Khan, Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar share a surprising family connection. Here’s how the actress and the influencer couple are linked in real life.

New Delhi:

Awez Darbar is the latest contestant to be evicted from the Bigg Boss 19 house. The reality show’s latest Weekend Ka Vaar, hosted by Salman Khan, turned out to be a big shocker for the Gaurav Khanna group as one of their close friends on the show was eliminated.

This eviction was even more surprising for audiences because just minutes before, the makers had invited Awez’s sister-in-law and Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan into the house to motivate him and make him realise his potential. However, shortly after her exit, Awez was eliminated.

Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar are both out of Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19 was special for Awez Darbar and his girlfriend Nagma Mirajkar, as the two popular social media influencers made a joint entry on the show. Their relationship was one of the highlights early in the season.

However, despite several warnings and opportunities, the couple couldn’t make a strong mark on the game. Nagma was the third contestant to be evicted, and with Nehal’s return from the secret room, Awez became the fourth housemate to leave.

How are Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar connected with Gauahar Khan?

Apart from their Bigg Boss 19 journey, fans have often been curious about the family connection between Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, and Gauahar Khan.

For the unversed, Gauahar Khan is Awez Darbar’s sister-in-law. On December 24, 2020, Gauahar married Zaid Darbar, the elder son of music director Ismail Darbar. Gauahar and Zaid now have two children, Zeehan and Farwaan.

Since Awez and Nagma have also spoken about planning their wedding soon, it is safe to say that Nagma will eventually become Gauahar Khan’s sister-in-law too.

Bigg Boss 19: Who is still inside the house?

So far, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, and Natalia Janoszek have been evicted, while Nehal made a comeback. The house still remains lively with contestants including Abhishek Bajaj, Amaal Malik, Ashnoor Kaur, Baseer Ali, Farhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand, Mridul Tiwari, Nehal Chudasama, Neelam Giri, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, and Zeishan Quadri.

Awez Darbar’s elimination has left fans surprised, especially since Gauahar Khan had just stepped in to support him. With both Awez and Nagma out, attention now shifts to the remaining contestants as the competition intensifies inside the Bigg Boss 19 house.

