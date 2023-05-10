Archana Gautam slams troll who thinks she isn't for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: 'Mai kya cartoon dikh...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARCHANA GAUTAM Archana Gautam

Archana Gautam, who shot to popularity after participating in Bigg Boss 16, is riding high on success. She is currently gearing up to shoot for Rohit Shetty's popular stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. After days of speculations, many TV stars and celebrities confirmed their participation in the adventure-based reality show. From Bigg Boss 16's Shiv Thakare and Archana to Kundali Bhagya stars Anjum Fakih and Ruhi Chaturvedi, several celebrities will be seen performing stunts in the show. Now, as Archana plans to leave for South Africa for KKK 13's shoot, she is being judged and said that 'she isn't for stunts but to make people laugh.'

Slamming the trolls who think she is on the reality series just to make people laugh, Archana told Etimes, "There are weird people in the world who feel that I’ve been brought on the show just for the sake of entertainment and to make people laugh. I want to tell them, “do I look like a cartoon? Joh Mujhe hasne ke liye show main laayenge, this is their big misunderstanding and I am soon going to clear this. If Archana Gautam provides entertainment she is a lioness also and I can do anything. I am going to perform all the stunts and prove to you that Archana can make people laugh and can do her stunts well also. I am strong," she said.

Further, she revealed that earlier trolling and negative comments would bother her and she would get depressed, but it is not the same, now. "These comments used to initially hurt me a lot and I would get depressed. Main sadamein mein chali jaati thi but someone made me understand that I should stop reading comments. There are people who are someone’s followers and they make fake ids to troll you. So I stopped paying attention to them because I know my audience and that they love me. A lot of women, females, and girls follow me who are the TV audience who watch television and are not on social media. I am happy I’m getting their love," she concluded.

Meanwhile, apart from Archana Gautam, the other confirmed contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 are Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Daisy Shah, Rohit Bose Roy, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Arjit Taneja, Soundous Mufakir, Dino James and Aishwarya Sharma. The show will reportedly premiere in July on Colors.

