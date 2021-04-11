Image Source : IG/ALPANA BUCH, NIDHI SHAH Anupamaa's Alpana Buch, Nidhi Shah test COVID19 positive

After Rupali Ganguly and Tassnim Sheikh, actresses Alpana Buch and Nidhi Shah from the popular show Anupamaa have also been tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Producer Rajan Shahi confirmed the news. All the actors who have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus are currently under home quarantine and have been following all safety protocols. There is an outburst of coronavirus on the sets of Anupamaa. However, the shooting has not been stopped as they were shooting from their home.

In a statement released by Rajan Shai, he said, "Actress Alpana Buch & Nidhi Shah who are an integral part of the TV show Anupamaa have tested positive for COVID-19. As soon as the symptoms were detected, both actresses received medical help and have quarantined themselves. Immediately thereupon the entire cast & crew were isolated and tested. The BMC is informed and the sets will be fumigated and sterilized as per the protocol. We are constantly in touch with the entire team as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all measures prescribed by the authorities are being adhered to."

Earlier actress, Tassnim Sheikh and Rupali Ganguly had revealed the news on their respective Instagram.

Tassnim wrote, "This is to inform everybody that i have tested Covid +ve a couple of days ago.However, i m going to be fighting it with all my will & I am sure I will come out as a stronger person with this experience. Requesting everybody who has come in contact with me for the last couple of days to get themselves tested and quarantine themselves. Keep me in your prayers."

Rupali Ganguli wrote, "MA Corona Devi.. Tu hai ki nahiiiii (mild to asymptomatic) Ye kya hua kaise hua kab hua... Jab hua tab hua .... chhodo ye na poocho... This is the kind of positive I didn’t want to be. Take care and stay safe everyone and keep showering ur love on my family and Anupamaa family... Sorry for letting u and Rudransh down @ashwinkverma and the entire unit down @rajan.shahi.543 despite u taking all the precautions- pata nahi kahan se kaise ho gaya."

"Have quarantined myself away from my family and other humans.. Family has been tested and awaiting results.... please keep them in ur prayers... Unit is getting tested too as I write this .... please send out a lot of love , healing and prayers for my family and for my Anupamaa family"

Meanwhile, in another show, Wagle Ki Duniya 10 members were tested positive. The shooting of the show has been stopped.