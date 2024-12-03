Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna quits Rupali Ganguly-led show, speaks on fallout with actress

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Gaurav Khanna quits Anupamaa

After Sudhanshu Pandey, who played Vanraj Shah in the popular TV show Anupamaa, another actor named Gaurav Khanna has bid adieu to the show. The show is headlined by Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav played Anuj Kapadia on the show. Anupamaa recently took a 15-year time leap, which saw the exit of many important characters from the show. However, the fate of Gaurav's character Anuj was still unknown to the fans.

Spilling the beans on the future of his character on the show, Gaurav told ETimes, ''People have been constantly asking me about my return to Anupamaa. “Rajan sir (producer Rajan Shahi) had discussed the possibility of a grand re-entry for the character, and we waited two months for it to materialise. However, the storyline had to progress, and waiting no longer made sense. He, too, felt it was time for me to explore something bigger. So, for now, Anuj’s chapter is closed, but I see it as a comma, not a full stop. If the story demands and my schedule allows, I’d be happy to return.''

In the same chat, he also revealed that his character was originally planned to be a guest appearance on the show and only for three months. ''Anuj was originally planned as a three-month cameo, but it became a defining part of my career, lasting over three years. That kind of love is rare, and I can’t thank my fans enough for it,'' the actor added.

Talking about rumours of a 'rift' with the lead actress Rupali, Gaurav added, ''I don’t engage in retaliatory interviews or respond to rumours. What matters is the work we’ve created together. I’ve always focused on my craft, and what happens beyond the ‘action’ and ‘cut’ is secondary.''

Before Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshi Pandey parted ways from the show and announced the news during a live stream.

