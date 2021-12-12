Ankita Lokhande-Vicky pre-wedding: Actress dances her heart out with Jay Bhanushali's daughter Tara | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTGGRAM/ANVIKIKAHAANI Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain pre-wedding: Actress dances her heart out with Jay Bhanushali's daughter Tara

Highlights Several celebrities including Mahhi Vij, Amruta Khanvilkar attended Ankita-Vicky's mehendi

The pre-wedding function took place in Mumbai at Grand Hyatt hotel

The couple opted for a Rajasthani-style theme for their festivities

Television's popular actress Ankita Lokhande is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Vicky Jain. The actress is leaving no stone unturned to make her wedding celebrations the most memorable time of her life. Indeed, she makes for one of the happiest brides. The couple is hosting grand pre-wedding ceremonies included Mehendi, Haldi and Sangeet which is being attended by their friends and family. Several videos from the fun-filled celebrations are going viral on social media.

In one of the videos, bride-to-be Ankita can be seen dancing her heart out with Bigg Boss 15 ex-contestant Jay Bhanushali's little daughter Tara. The video is oozing cuteness as Tara also matches steps with Ankita.

Sharing some adorable pictures of the couple on social media, Ankita's official wedding photographers wrote, "BREAK A LEG & DANCE YOUR HEART. Ankita & Vicky’s Mehendi festivities were right in the feels of - “Dekha tenu pehli pehli baar ve…” A couple of days ago when we heard that Ankita has twisted her leg, we thought there would be no naach gaana but she proved us wrong and how. As the mehendi masti kick started the three day celebrations, the bride danced in her element and got us grooving too!"

The pictures scream happiness as Ankita and Vicky pose together. The couple picked Rajasthani theme for the mehendi function. Ankita opted for a multicoloured lehenga with a white base colour. She chose to deck up with traditional jewellery. On the other hand, Viky also complimented her as he also wore a beige coloured Kurta set.

The celebrations were attended by several television celebrities including Mahhi Vij, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sana Makbul and Srishti Rode.

Earlier, Ankita had shared the wedding trailer on her Instagram. She wrote, "The Sands of Time !"

Also read: Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya gives fans sneak peek into her 'first rasoi' | Watch video

For the unversed, the couple has been dating each other for the past 3 years. Ankita had made Vicky and her relationship official through a social media post. Previously, Ankita was in a relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. The two of them played the role of Archana and Manav in the popular sitcom Pavitra Rishta.

Also read: Kundali Bhagya's Preeta aka Shraddha Arya is all smiles at her pre-wedding function; watch video