Samantha Ruth Prabhu announces new film Maa Inti Bangaaram, created by husband Raj Nidimoru; first look out

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is back in action after adding new feathers to her cap on the professional and personal front. After marking her debut as a producer with the 2025 film, Subham, she married Raj Nidimoru, the creator of shows like The Family Man 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny.

On January 7, she dropped the first look from her upcoming film, Maa Inti Bangaaram. The film is created by Raj Nidimoru.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu announces her lead role in Raj Nidimoru's film

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared her first look from Maa Inti Bangaaram. In the same, she is seen wearing a saree, standing inside a bus. Created by her husband Raj, she announced that the teaser-trailer will be unveiled on January 9. She kept plot details and storyline under wraps/. Take a look at the same here:

Samantha married Raj Nidimoru in December 2025

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's dating rumours were going on for some time. The couple chose to reply to the buzz by directly posting pictures from their wedding on December 1, 2025.

The duo were united in a sacred Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ceremony at the abode of Linga Bhairavi Devi within Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore on Monday morning. The wedding ceremony was conducted as per the timeless yogic tradition of Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha, a unique consecration process designed to forge a deep elemental bond between partners beyond thought, emotion, or physicality.

Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha, which was offered at Linga Bhairavi abodes or select venues, cleanses the five elements within the couple and their union, invoking Devi's grace for harmony, prosperity, and spiritual alignment in their marriage.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Shaakuntalam and Kushi in 2023.

