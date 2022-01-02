Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANKITA LOKHANDE ​Ankita Lokhande shares steamy pics from her New Year celebrations; turns off comments

Television actress Ankita Lokhande who recently got married to her longtime boyfriend, Vicky Jain had the most fun New Year celebrations. The actress took to Instagram on Sunday (January 2) and treated her fans and followers with some exciting pictures and videos. She hosted a fun-filled party for her friends including Sana Makbul, Pavitra Rishta co-actresses Mrinalini Tyagi and Ashita Dhawan.

In one of the videos shared by Ankita, the girl gang can be seen posing together in their swimming suits. It indeed looks straight out of some Hollywood film. The girls are slaying and seem to be having a lot of fun. She captioned this video: "This year will be stronger,braver,kinder and unstoppable…This year will be fierce!! What say girls???" However, Ankita turned off comments for this post.

Take a look:

Previously Ankita received massive trolling on some of her pictures and videos post her wedding with Vicky Jain.

In another post, Ankita Lokhande can be seen dancing with her husband Vicky Jain as she turns DJ for the party to the song, 'Bin Tere Sanam'. Vicky is seen matching steps with her and the duo look crazy for each other. Ankita Lokhande captioned the post: "We killed it Mr.J DJ AnkitaLokhande @jainvick. #mrandmrs #anvikikahani #partnersforlife"

Ankita was also joined in by Karanvir Bohra for the party. She shared one of the videos featuring him. Sharing the clip, she wrote, "LIGHTS CAMERA ACTION, Bach ke rehna re, 2022 we are coming."

For the unversed, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain tied the knot on December 12 in a grand wedding in Mumbai after dating each other for a few years.