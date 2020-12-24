Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANKITALOKHANDE Ankita Lokhande recalls fond memories with boyfriend Vicky Jain in Goa. See pics

Actress Ankita Lokhande have been in the limelight for quite some time now. Just recently, she got slammed by haters for celebrating her birthday this year and inviting Ssandip Singh into the bash. Well, the 'Pavitra Risha' actress has yet again grabbed our attention and it is all because of her throwback pictures from Goa. In the pictures that were originally shared by Ankita herself, she can be seen having the best time of her life with businessman boyfriend Vicky Jain, her family and friends.

The duo in the pics were seen posing at a beach shack. Ankita was seen wearing red floral shirt and denim shorts while Vicky opted for muscle tee and shorts. The good old photos that were shared on Instgaram were captioned, "We are family. Who all r interested to go again???? raise ur hand goaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa @aparnadixit2061 @jainvick @arpanlokhande32 @aditya.sahu.790 @a_s_h_i_t_a @sandeep.munshi @vandanaphadnislokhande @manasiayachit @sampurna.sahu."

Have a look:

Ankita, last week celebrated her 36th birthday and faced a lot of backlash from late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans. Giving a kickass reply, she wrote a post that read, "Me and my heart, we have got issues that we battle with, but one thing that will never live inside of us is hate. When you have thoughts of hatred inside of you, that is the ugliness from the soul that creates and controls all of your issues."

Further, she wrote, "I am a stable being. If people say negative about me… I know it’s just their opinion… created based on their sanskaars… or based on their mood today. Their opinion reflects their reality, not mine. I remain stable as I know who I am."

Ankita recently gave a tribute to Sushant dy dedicating a dance performance to him during Zee Rishtey Awards 2020. Sharing a video, Ankita wrote, "One last time Toh dekhiye #ZeeRishteyAwards2020, 27th December ko, 7 PM, sirf #ZeeTV par."

For the unversed, the actor was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020.