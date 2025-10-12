Amitabh Bachchan reveals he didn't meet Jaya Bachchan on Zanjeer sets, shares real story on KBC 17 On KBC 17, Amitabh Bachchan shared an interesting story about his first meeting with Jaya Bachchan, debunking rumours about their love story beginning on the sets of the film 'Zanjeer'.

New Delhi:

The latest episode of Sony TV's hit quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' featured celebrities Javed Akhtar and his son Farhan Akhtar as special guests on the hot seat. The episode was filled with candid conversations with Amitabh Bachchan. In a significant moment, the 83-year-old actor shared his first meeting with his wife, actress Jaya Bachchan, capturing everyone's attention.

A woman from the audience asked Big B about his love story with Jaya Bachchan. She said, "It is heard that your love story with Jaya ji began on the sets of Zanjeer and soon after, you two got married. Is it true?” Reacting to this, Amitabh Bachchan smiled and said, "This is a parivarik (family) show and let it be like that. But since you asked, let me clear the air—you are absolutely wrong."

Amitabh Bachchan recalls his first meeting with Jaya Bachchan

Responding to her question, the legendary actor shared an interesting story about when he met Jaya Bachchan. Big B said, "Jaya and I were cast for Guddi. I had also shot for 10–12 days. But Hrishikesh da thought I would not be a good choice since my film Anand was releasing, and I might not suit the role. Hence, they got Dharmendra. But Jaya and I met there first—and what happened next, I am not going to say."

Amitabh Bachchan's work front

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the action crime drama Vettaiyan alongside Rajinikanth and Fahadh Faasil. The veteran actor is currently hosting Sony TV's Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17. He will also be doing the voiceover for Farhan Akhtar’s war drama 120 Bahadur, which is slated to release on November 21, 2025.

