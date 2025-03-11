Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka actress lands into trouble, estranged husband accuses of cheating and more Famous TV actress Aditi Sharma is reportedly getting divorced after marrying secretly. Her husband Abhineet Kaushik, made serious allegations against the actress regarding marriage, affairs and divorce.

The news of celebrity divorces has become common in the industry. Now, shocking information related to Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka fame TV actress Aditi Sharma has come to the fore. It is being said that the actress secretly married Abhineet Kaushik in November 2024. Now she is going to divorce him after four months. Her husband made a big disclosure and serious allegations against the actress regarding marriage, affairs and divorce.

Demand of alimony

According to the report of India Forum, TV actress Aditi Sharma married Abhineet Kaushik on November 12, 2024. Now, she is moving towards divorce. Abhineet has informed his legal advisor, Rakesh Shetty about this. Also, they were told that Aditi had made a big demand of Rs 25 lakh for separation.

They were in a live-in relationship for four years

Abhineet told India Forum that Aditi was pressuring him for marriage for the last one and a half years and then both of them secretly got married four months ago. Both of them were in a live-in relationship for four years. No one outside knew about the marriage because the actress was worried about her career. Abhineet said that both of them got married in the presence of family members.

Aditi is dating co-star Samarth

According to the report, Abhineet said that everything was going well, but he caught Aditi dating her Apollena – Sapno Ki Unchi Udann co-star Samarth. Due to this, things got worse between them. He also added that the TV actress is now demanding a divorce. Abhineet added that the actress said that the marriage is not valid; she was doing a mock trial.

Aditi Sharma's work front

Actress Aditi Sharma has appeared in Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Rab Se Hai Dua. Currently, she is seen in the Apollena – Sapno Ki Unchi Udann TV show.

