Udit Narayan's funny take on kissing controversy doesn't go well with netizens | WATCH A kissing video of singer Udit Narayan went viral in the past few days. Now, for the first time, the singer has spoken publicly about the controversy.

Veteran singer Udit Narayan has been in the news for a long time due to the kissing controversy. Now, finally, the singer has spoken about the controversy over his viral video in which he was seen kissing female fans at a concert. The 69-year-old singer made a funny comment about this incident while attending the trailer launch of the upcoming film Pintu Ki Puppy. During this, choreographer Ganesh Acharya was also present. Udit talked about his controversial kiss video while taking a dig at the title of the film. He jokingly revealed that the video is not recent but two years old, and he doesn't know how it went viral now.

What did the singer say?

Talking about the title of the film, Udit Narayan said, 'You should change the title... The puppy is fine. Your film has a very beautiful title. Isn't it Pintu ki Puppy or Udit ki Puppy? It is also a coincidence that it was to be released just now, meaning music. By the way, the video from Australia that you are watching right now is from 2 years ago. Yes, it is two years old.' During this, Udit Narayan kept laughing. Along with him, all the people present there kept laughing.

After watching this video, social media users seemed angered over the lack of seriousness. A social media user wrote, 'How can he just laugh about it.' Another user wrote, 'Besharm log. He is proud of that vulgarity.' Another Insta user wrote, 'He should be fined for being morally wrong.'

What is the kissing controversy?

The singer faced criticism after the clip of the live performance of 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' went viral. The footage showed Udit kissing a woman on the cheek, followed by kissing another woman on the lips, which left the woman shocked. The incident sparked a debate online, with many people criticising his behaviour. After the controversy surfaced, the singer said many things in his defence, and people were unable to digest that too.

Here's the clarification

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Udit had defended himself by saying, 'Fans are very crazy, aren't they? We are not like that, we are civilised people. Some people promote it and show their love through it. Why is this being blown out of proportion? There are a lot of people in the crowd and we have bodyguards with us, but fans think they are getting a chance to meet, so someone extends a hand for a handshake, someone kisses the hand... all this is just the craze of fans. One should not pay much attention to this.'

