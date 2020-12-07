Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TANNAZ/BAKHTIYAR Actress Tannaz Irani tests COVID-19 positive: Praying that I don't infect anyone

The coronavirus pandemic does not seem to end anytime soon. While people are slowly adopting the new normal, the threat of being contracting the virus is increasing day by day. Not just the commoners but a lot of celebrities are also coming under its radar ever since they have begun shooting for films and tv shows. A lot of our favourite celebs in the past and present have tested positive for the virus and it seems another name has now been added to the list. It is that of 'Apna Bhi Time Aayega' actress Tannaz Irani. She has tested positive for COVID-19 and shared the news on her social media handle.

Tannaz took to Instagram to share her health update on Instagram along with ew beautiful pictures of herself. She wrote, "Positive me Tested Corona Positive today. I'm praying that I hope I don't infect anyone. @bhakhtyar thank you for being so cool and supportive and warm and understanding! Love you."

Her husband Bhaktyar Irani also shared an update with a picture of his wife taking the test and wrote, "It's sad but it's true @tannazirani_ has been tested positive. Please all artist at shoots do not take it lightly... Masks have to be worn covering the nose and the mouth ....most people everywhere wear it below leaving the nose area open… Take care ...everyone.. and guide people if u see others wearing it wrong...( It's not my job ..is not the right attitude) let's make it a better place."

On the work front, Tannaz is seen playing the role of Maharani Rajeshwari Singh Rawat, the Maharani of the Rajawat Khandaan of Jaipur. For the unversed, the show went on air from October 20 (2020) on Zee TV. Before this, she was seen playing Dr. Nishi Sippy in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum.

