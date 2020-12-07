Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUNDHAWAN/NEETUKAPOOR Varun Dhawan confirms he's positive for COVID-19, Neetu Kapoor returns to Mumbai in air ambulance

Actor Varun Dhawan, who had been shooting for Raj Mehta's 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' in Chandigarh, has tested positive for coronavirus. The 'Coolie No.1,' actor took to Instagram on Monday to share his health update along with a picture of him interacting with his friends over a group video call. While his co-star and actress Neetu Kapoor returned to Mumbai in air ambulance after her actor-son Ranbir Kapoor made necessary arrangements. Taking to Instgram, Varun wrote, "So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted COVID-19."

Dhawan assured that while shooting all health protocols were followed and asked everyone to be "extra careful." "All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not COVID-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful," the 33-year-old actor wrote. "I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time, thank u," he added.

According to a source close to the family, Neetu, 62, is now flying back to Mumbai after her actor-son Ranbir Kapoor made necessary arrangements. "She tested positive for COVID-19 today. So, Ranbir organised the air ambulance for her, to get her back. If she's here, she will get proper hospitalisation and isolation otherwise she was alone in Chandigarh," the source said.



Dhawan and the film's director Raj Mehta, who has also contracted the novel virus, have decided to quarantine in Chandigarh. "Varun and even the director have tested positive, though both of them have decided to stay there," the source added.



Earlier in the day, Anil Kapoor took to Twitter and denied the rumours that he has also tested positive for coronavirus. "In the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes," Anil Kapoor tweeted.

A source close to the film told PTI that Advani also has tested negative for COVID-19. The cast and crew had undergone a test before starting the film last month.

-With PTI inputs