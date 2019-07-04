Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Vibhoutee Sharma rubbishes rumors of replacing Disha Vakani as Dayaben

Vibhoutee Sharma rubbishes rumors of replacing Disha Vakani as Dayaben

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been garnering a lot of limelight lately as it was said that the makers of the show have finally found a replacement for Disha Vakani. The actress who played the popular role of Dayaben in the comedy-drama had been away from the show since 2017 and while the rumors of her return keep popping up, it was reported that producer Asit Modi has moved on from Disha Vakani and has almost zeroed in on Vibhoutee Sharma as the new Dayaben. Looks like the reports were wrong and the search for Dayaben still continues.

The news of Vibhoutee Sharma replacing Disha Vakani in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah spread like wildfire and fans were happy that they will finally see their favorite character again on the small screen. But Vibhoutee Sharma rubbished the reports and claimed that she has left TV shows long back. While talking to TOI, the actress said, "I don’t know where these rumours are coming from. I am not replacing Disha Vakani in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, neither have I given any mock test. I am not interested in doing TV shows. I have currently taken a break from doing TV shows. This is really funny. I keep doing ads and was never interested in doing regular daily soaps. I have shot for a film which is in the pipeline.”

Vibhoutee even took to her social media to rubbish the news and called them just rumours. Well, looks like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans will have to wait a little longer to watch the iconic Dayaben on the screen. Earlier, actress Ami Trivedi’s name also surfaced that she will be replacing Dayaben in the show. However, soon after the news broke, the actress rubbished them and confirmed that she is not playing Dayaben.

Also, recently in an interview, show’s producer Asit Modi had revealed that the search for new Dayaben is on and he is in talks with many popular artists who can play the character. He also hinted that there is a possibility that Disha Vakani might return to the show as well.

Also read:

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Disha Vakani shares million dollar selfie with daughter Stuti

Disha Vakani shares old picture from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah; fans say, 'Your husband is your career's enemy'

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page