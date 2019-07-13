Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal finally reacts on Disha Vakani’s exit

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi, who played the titular role of Jethalal, has finally reacted to Disha Vakani’s decision of not coming back in the show. The actress played the role of Dayaben for long 10 years after which she announced that she is going on maternity leave. While the makers and the fans were expecting her to return after her exit in 2017, Disha Vakani has still not made her come back in the show. Reports keep surfacing the internet that Disha has been replaced by another actress who will step into the shoes of Dayaben and entertain the fans. But looks like even makers have not found a suitable replacement yet.

Recently, talking to Bombay Times, lead actor Dilip Joshi reacted on Disha Vakani’s exit and said, “Two years ago, when Disha announced that she was going on maternity leave, we were apprehensive about how the show will go on because Jethalal and Daya are crucial to it. It is not that an actor can’t be replaced. In the past, too, there have been such cases. For example, when Ronit Roy replaced Amar Upadhyay in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, many had wondered if the show would go on. But the fact is, the show goes on. Having said that, Kyunki… was a family drama and this is a comedy show. It is important that the actor, who replaces Disha, has good comic timing and fits the character.”

He added, “Disha has worked on the character for 10 years, which is not a short period. I understand that when a woman becomes a mother, her priorities change, but at the end of the day, she is also an artiste. An artiste cannot stay away for long from the set, and so, I am praying that Disha will soon want to come back to the show. She has worked hard to establish the character and should not let it go waste.”

Fans are eagerly waiting to witness the magic of Dayaben unravel on the small screen soon. Disha Vakani’s fans have even asked her to return to the show but the actress paid no heed to them. On the other hand, it was rumoured that actress Vibhoutee Sharma has been roped in to play Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as producer Asit Modi has decided that he won’t be calling Disha Vakani back. Soon after the rumours popped on the internet, Vibhoutee Sharma rubbished them and revealed that she is not entering the show.

