Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta aka Babita had life-threatening experience on vacation

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babitaji in the popular reality show, witnessed a life-threatening experience while she was on a vacation in Tanzania. The TV actress loves adventure and as she was in the African nation, she decided to climb the mountain Mount Kilimanjaro as part of the trek. The actress loves to go on adventures and enjoys travelling the world. Her Instagram is loaded with pictures and videos from her various travel trips. However, while she was in Tanzania, the TV actress has a near-death incident where she became claustrophobic for two days and had to cancel her trek considering her good health.

TV actress Munmun Dutta took to Instagram to narrate the whole incident while sharing pictures from the trip. She wrote “This was DAY 1 of the climb. With deep regrets I have to declare here that I had to end my climb of Mount Kilimanjaro after the day 2 climb due to severe Claustrophobia 2 nights in a row. I was one of the strongest person in the group - physically and mentally both. And I knew I would reach the peak sooner than expected. But you can never be prepared for everything. And in my case it is my severe case of claustrophobia which I didn’t count before the climb. But the mountain taught me.”

Also read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta recreate iconic scene in viral Tik Tok video

She further revealed, “The stark darkness on the mountain gave me severe claustrophobia and I had my heart palpitating so fast that I almost fainted last night outside my tent. And that’s when I decided to pull out of the expedition because I was dreading the darkness every day during sunset. Couldn’t thank the team of @kiliwarriors enough for saving me from this near death experience of mine. The porters, the guides everyone helped me pack my bags, walk with me 1 hour in total darkness in 5 degrees cold to take me to a place where the car could come and pick me up and bring me down the mountain.”

“This experience has taught me so much and I feel different as a person today. I am thankful and proud of myself for scaling 12,000 feet above sea level without any difficulties. I will put my pictures from the #expedition in the next few days and share my experience with you. Some day when I am ready and fully prepared to deal with my claustrophobia, I will come back to KILIMANJARO and not without with the team of @kiliwarriors. #Tanzania #Kilimanjaro #travel #expedition #whyihike.”

Also read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji looks drop dead gorgeous in her vacay photos

On the related note, SAB TV’s iconic comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in the limelight for its leading actress Disha Vakani’s exit. While it has been rumoured that the actress might return to the show and play the role of Dayaben, nothing confirmed has been announced yet. Even names of new actors replacing Disha Vakani in the show keep popping as well.

Read more about SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah here

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team reminisce about Kavi Kumar Azad on his death anniversary

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page