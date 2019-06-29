Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta recreate iconic scene in viral Tik Tok video

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah undoubtedly witnesses a huge fan base in the county. The comedy has not just found fans in the common audience but even celebrities make sure they promote their films on the show to give it a wider approach. Other than Jethalal and Gokuldham resident’s hilarious banters, what entertains the audience most are the viral tik tok videos that celebs keep posting on their social media. Just recently, TV actor Ravi Dubey and his wife Sargun Mehta also shared a video in which they can be seen recreating a Jethalal and Dayaben’s scene from the show, leaving their fans rolling on the floor laughing.

Ravi Dubey and wife Sargun Mehta keep their fans entertained with their adorable pictures and videos on social media. The two appears to eb big fans of Tik Tok videos as well since they keep posting the viral videos recreating popular Bollywood and TV scenes. In the latest video, the couple is seen recreating a cute banter between Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s two main characters Jethalal and Dayaben. In the video, Sargun is seen asking Ravi why he changed the channel and he wittily replies that when her husband is here, why does she wants to watch the TV. Check out the video here-

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Disha Vakani, who played the popular role of Dayaben in the show for almost nine years, treated her fans with an adorable selfie with her little angel daughter Stuti on Tuesday. The actress has been making headlines yet again for her return in the popular comedy drama. It was said that Disha is all set to make her comeback as Dayaben after the India-Pakistan ICC World Cup match but that didn’t happen. While the producers of the show have decided to move on and not wait for the actress’ return, looks like Disha has her priorities straight. Soon after this news of producer Asit Modi announced that the channel will not wait for Disha anymore, the actress shraed a selfie with daughter Stuti, stating it loud and clear that she wants to focus on her baby girl right now.

Disha Vakani with daughter Stuti

