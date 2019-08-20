Image Source : INSTAGRAM Splitsvilla 12: Priyamvada Kant says she has participated in the show to get married

Splitsvilla 12 has kick started and this season is going to be one of the most interesting seasons by far. Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha are the perfect hosts of the show even in this season. The first episode of Spiltsvilla was premiered on August 16, 2019 where young boys and girls meet up to find their perfect dating partner. This year, the very famous television actress Priyamvada Kant has also participated in the show. This year the theme of Splitsvilla 12 is 'Your Best Shot At Love'

In the very first episode she revealed that she has participated in the show to get married soon. She made a statement that “When my mother asked me why I am entering Splitsvilla, I told her that if she wants to get me married, then I am going to find my Prince Charming here.”

Priyamvada Kant is a Bengali girl, however, she is born and brought up in Delhi only. She revealed her plans to get married soon and thus she is in search of her prince charming. She is popularly known for her role as Sharda in the Sab TV serial Tenali Rama.

Commenting on her dating life, Priyamvada said, “He should be fun, smart, understanding, compassionate and congenial. Daily soap actors have crazy shooting schedules. A strong relationship needs time and attention, and it’s not possible with the kind of lives we lead.”

