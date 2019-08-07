Shoaib Ibrahim makes wife Dipika Kakar's birthday special, shares love note and romantic photos

Dipika Kakar's birthday celebration pictures

Dipika Kakar turned a year older on August 6. The actress, who shot to fame with TV show Sasural Simar Ka celebrated her birthday with near and dear ones. Her die-hard fans and family members made sure to make her birthday a worth-remembering. Dipika shared a video of herself cutting cake with her in-laws. In the video, you can see her darling hubby Shoaib Ibrahim, who looks quite excited.

She wrote a special note alongside the video. ''This completes my birthday!! kahin bhi chale jaayein jabtak ghar pe iss tarah se choti si celebration na ho every occasion remains incomplete!!! love being home coz my home is love #alhamdulillah,'' the caption reads.

Shoaib, who left no stones to make his darling wife's birthday special, took to Instagram to pen few heart-melting lines. Sharing a couple of lovey-dovey photos, he wrote, ''I am lucky enough to fallen in love with my best friend... so as u turn a year older, i just want to say how happy i am that you are mine!! You complete my world. Love you.. happy birthday bachcha''.

Both Deepika and Shoaib sported casual look. While the actor was sporting a black tee with denim, Dipika wore lavender t-shirt with faded blue denim. Check out their super cute photos below:

On the professional front, Dipika, who won Bigg Boss 12 is currently seen in Star Plus' show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, co-starring Karan V Grover. The onscreen chemistry of Dipika and Karan is being loved by fans. For unversed, while Dipika plays the role of an actress, Karan can be seen as a doctor in the show,