Nach Baliye 9: Find out the next jodi in second promo of Salman Khan’s show

The popular dance reality shows Nach Baliye 9 is soon going to hit the small screens. The show will be produced by Salman Khan this year and will have ex-couples fighting it on the dance floor with the present jodis. The makers of the show have finally released the second promo of the show that shows none other than Chandrakanta actor Vishal Singh along with a lady partner in a mask. She. As per reports, will be none other than his ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli.

In the promo, Vishal can be seen trying to unhide the face of his partner. The promo was shared by the makers on the official Instagram account with a caption that read, “#NachBaliye9 is coming soon with someone you just can't get your eyes off from! @vishalsingh713 @beingsalmankhan”

The story of the two began on the sets of their show Chandrakanta: Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha in the year 2017 but things did not work out well and that is the reason why they called it to quit. The first promo was released by the makers sometime back and had Urvashi Dholakia hopefully with her ex. There are other names of confirmed contestants doing rounds on the internet and the list include names of Anita Hassanandani with Rohit Reddy, Vindu Dara Singh, etc.

It is being said that Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actors Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes might also participate in the show. Even Bigg Boss couple Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma were approached by the makers of the show. However, apart from Urvashi and Vishal, no other name has been announced by the makers of the show.

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, and Raveena Tandon might judge the show this year while Sunil Grover or Manish Paul might be the hosts.