After Prince Narula’s brother’s sudden death, Kishwer Merchant expresses grief

A shocking piece of news related to Prince Narula left his fans upset. The 25-year-old Rupesh Narula, who got married two months back drowned in the strong current while celebrating Canada Day at Bluffers Park Beach at Scarborough in Toronto. The Roadies gang-leader recently in an interview with Spotboye opened about the whole incident that has left the family shattered. Well, now TV actress Kishwer Merchant has expressed her sorrow.

Kishwer and Prince were seen together in the reality show Bigg Boss 9 where the latter called him his sister. Just like his other friends and relatives, Kishwer too is in shock and said, “It’s really sad because he was very young, and it was very sudden. Can’t even imagine what his newly wedded wife and parents must be going through. May God give his family immense strength to deal with the loss.”

Prince's brother

He spoke about his brother and said, “Rupesh had settled in the US. Uski shaadi sirf doh mahine pehle hui thi. He was only 25. Bhabhi was staying with us and her visa etc was being arranged. She would have joined him soon(sic).” He revealed what happened to him during the interview and said, “He was staying with a family in Toronto and they had ventured to a beach spot on Monday. That family went back home after some time, but Rupesh stayed back on the beach with a friend, who also left the beach to pull the car out from the parking lot and Rupesh told him ‘tu chal, main bas aata hoon’.”

He further said that when his friend went out to the car, he heard 'doob gaya, doob gaya' and immediately rushed back. They couldn’t find him for 20 minutes and then things were clear. Narula’s parents went to get his cousin’s body while his wife Yuvika Chaudhary stayed with her sister-in-law.

