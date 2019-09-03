Ace Of Space 2: Vikas Gupta brings another week with more challenging task and mind games

MTV's show Ace Of Space 2 began with a bang was no less than an entertaining, paisa vasool film! Romance, fights, emotional breakdowns, dramatic turn of events, celebrations and many more exciting elements to keep you hooked. As Week 2 comes in, another eventful week is in the making! Mastermind Vikas Gupta introduces a new task- Mind Games, to the houseguests, which will test the mental capability and the strength of the houseguests.

The two teams- Jacks and Kings will have to stand with a wooden plank and some weights on their shoulders and the opposite team have to keep adding weight to their plank, if they get the magic cards right. Whoever lasts with the weight till becomes the winner!

And that’s not all, things are heating up between Baseer Ali and Lucinda Nicholas and like how! They two were seen cozying around with each other and developing a really strong bond. We can’t wait to see this romance in the next episode now!

Deepak Thakur, who was currently seen in the second season of MTV Ace of Space 2, recently met with an accident while performing the weekly task, Bombers and Bomb Squad with other house guests. The activity was immediately stopped after Deepak faced an injury. Post the brief examination of the doctors inside the house, he was taken to the hospital for further treatment. With the help of medication, he came back to the show but now has made an exit from the show because doctors have advised him for immediate medical treatment.

Stay tuned to MTV Ace of Space 2 for a dhamakedaar week ahead, every day at 6PM only on MTV.

