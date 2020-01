Choti Sardarni: Meher calls it quits with Sarabjit?

The upcoming episode of Choti Sardarni is all set to bring tears in the viewer's eyes as Meher has taken the toughest decision of her life to leave Sarabjit for the sake of her baby. It will so happen that Meher leaves the house at night when Param and Sarab are fast asleep. She is left heartbroken but has no other alternative but to take such a big step.