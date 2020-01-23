Image Source : TWITTER Ansh and Pia to sacrifice their powers and die in Nazar serial post leap?

Star Plus show Nazar is all set for the biggest surprise. The show will witness a 6-year leap after which many actors will not be seen in the show. Nazar was supposed to be a 100 episodes series which earned love in abundance and has already completed almost 400 episodes. Now, the makers have decided to bring Ansh and Pia’s story to an end and start another interesting tale with their onscreen children taking the limelight. Ansh, played by harsh Rajput, and Pia, played by Niyati Fatnani, have no issues with their characters dying in the show and happy to live every moment to the fullest as they shoot their last scenes on the Nazar sets.

