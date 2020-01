Image Source : INSTAGRAM After Rubina Dilaik's exit, Jigyasa Singh joins Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

The show Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki has taken a 15-year leap. After Rubina Dilaik's exit, Jigyasa Singh is taking over as her daughter, who is also a transgender like Rubina's character, Soumya. In a recent interview, Jigyasa Singh speaks about her character Heer and the challenges that come along. Jigyasa also spoke how Shakti has influenced people and has won several awards for its content. The actress says that it is a risk but she is taking it positively.