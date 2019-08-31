Television stars explore South Korea

Household names of Indian Television- Tanya Sharma, Kanika Mann & Charul Malik are taking a breather from their hectic schedules and holidaying it up in South Korea. The vacation is sponsored by Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) along with Busan, Gyeondgi and Gihmae Tourism Organizations. South Korea, as a tourist destination, is gaining popularity amongst Indian tourists owing to its simple visa process, shopping, sightseeing, cuisine, and culture.
Tanya Sharma has been in the industry for almost a decade and is still remembered for her role in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Kanika Mann is an Instagram and TikTok celebrity with a multifaceted career ranging from music videos, movies to Indian TV series. Charul Malik is a leading Hindi-language news anchor and journalist. The trio seems to be having a great time and the holiday seems nothing short of spectacular.
Scroll through to see some of their pictures.
View this post on Instagram
We literally stopped the vehicles on the other road for this picture.. And after 10 attempts in 3 minutes.. I got this .. 💁🏻♀️ Now whatever ... you all have to like it and comment on it .. sorry not sorry 😁 .... ... @indiatv @charulmalik @sbas #SBASinKorea2019 @ktoindia #visitkorea #IndiaTv... .. Top - @hm Shorts - @forever21 Bag - @kennethcole Shoes - @shop4sure07 Watch - @day2dayshop614
The Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) is an organization of the Republic of Korea (South Korea) under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. Its main objective is to promote the country's tourism industry.
More Bollywood stories and picture galleries
Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News
Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News