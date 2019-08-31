Image Source : INSTAGRAM Television stars explore South Korea

Household names of Indian Television- Tanya Sharma, Kanika Mann & Charul Malik are taking a breather from their hectic schedules and holidaying it up in South Korea. The vacation is sponsored by Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) along with Busan, Gyeondgi and Gihmae Tourism Organizations. South Korea, as a tourist destination, is gaining popularity amongst Indian tourists owing to its simple visa process, shopping, sightseeing, cuisine, and culture.

Tanya Sharma has been in the industry for almost a decade and is still remembered for her role in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Kanika Mann is an Instagram and TikTok celebrity with a multifaceted career ranging from music videos, movies to Indian TV series. Charul Malik is a leading Hindi-language news anchor and journalist. The trio seems to be having a great time and the holiday seems nothing short of spectacular.

Scroll through to see some of their pictures.

The Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) is an organization of the Republic of Korea (South Korea) under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. Its main objective is to promote the country's tourism industry.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News