Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Karan Singh Grover gives tough competition to Parth Samthaan

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has been in the buzz for quite some time now. The first look of Mr. Rishabh Bajaj aka Karan Singh Grover and his plans to make Anurag Basu's life havoc have been ruling our timelines. Karan Singh Grover is acing the role of Mr. Bajaj with grace. In fact, now Hina Khan has marked her entry back to the show. Amid all this, Karan Singh Grover has been giving a tough competition to Parth Samthaan.

Parth Samthaan has recently uploaded a picture where he is seen wearing a t-shirt that states 'Kal se Gym Shuru.' Also, as Karan Singh Grover posted his hot pictures on Instagram, Parth Samthaan too took to his Instagram account to upload his picture loaded with swag.

