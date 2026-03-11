New Delhi:

South Indian actress Hansika Motwani and her husband, businessman Sohael Khaturiya, have officially ended their marriage. The Bandra Family Court in Mumbai granted them a mutual divorce, following a petition filed by Hansika. Reports suggest that she did not seek any claims related to stridhan or alimony.

For the unversed, the Shaka Laka Boom Boom actress Hansika started her acting journey as a child artist and later became a prominent face in South Indian cinema. She tied the knot with Sohael Khaturiya on December 4, 2022, in Jaipur, following Hindu wedding rituals. The couple did not have any children together.

Why did Hansika Motwanni and Sohael Khaturiya get divorced?

According to statements made during court proceedings, Hansika was represented by lawyer Adnan Shaikh. For those who don't know, the couple initially lived together happily, but over time, differences in temperament, lifestyle, and thinking led to frequent arguments. Even small disagreements escalated, making it difficult for them to live together under the same roof. With time, both decided that separation was the best way forward.

However, family members and friends reportedly tried to mediate and save their relationship, but their efforts were unsuccessful. The couple mutually agreed to part ways and have been living separately since July 2, 2024.

All about Hansika Motwanni's JioHotstar special 'Love Shaadi Drama'

It is worth noting that their wedding was captured in the form of a JioHotstar special titled Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama. The series consists of 6 episodes and can be watched in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and English. It was aired in 2023.

Hansika Motwanni's work front

On the work front, Hansika Motwanni was last seen in Tamil horror comedy Guardian alongside Diya Dharmaraj and Suresh Menon. She is best known for her work in films like Desamuduru, Koi Mil Gaya, Mappillai, Oru Kal Oru Kannadi.

