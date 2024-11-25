Who is Pushpa 2: The Rule's new song 'Kissik' girl Sreeleela? Here's everything you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Who is Pushpa 2's song 'Kissik' girl Sreeleela?

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule will soon be released worldwide. The makers are leaving no stone unturned in promoting their film. The Pan India film will be released in India on December 5. On Sunday, the makers of Allu Arjun starrer released the item song from their film. Titled 'Kissik', the song was also released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Ever since the song was released on YouTube, social media has been eager to know more about its actress Sreeleela. Hence, let us tell you everything about the actor. It is significant to note that Samantha Ruth Prabhu's item song from Pushpa: The Rise. Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava was a huge hit.

Who is Sreeleela?

Recall the girl who captured your attention in the Mahesh Babu-starring song "Kurchi Madathapetti" from Guntur Kaaram. That new and refined face is Sreeleela, the Southern princess who is leaving her imprint with her debut on TV. Long before she made her leading debut in the 2019 Kannada film Kiss, she started her career as a kid performer in 2017 with Chitrangada. She went on to dominate the Telugu business with hits like Pelli SandaD and Dhamaka, the latter of which earned her the SIIMA Award for Best Actress in a Telugu Film, even though she continued her Kannada streak with a few more films. These are merely stepping stones on her path to success, and she is making every move matter in addition to winning over audiences.

Sreeleela has a series of hit songs

She has enthralled everyone with her dramatic and humorous on-screen relationship, but what really sets her apart is her exquisite dancing. Her popular dance numbers, such as "Madhura Nagarilo" from Pelli SandaD and "Kurchi Madathapetti" from Guntur Kaaram, have raised the bar for success and had the country dancing. In the much-awaited Pushpa 2, the actress is also said to be ready to light up the screen with a fiery spectacular dance performance.

