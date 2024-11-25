Avinash Tiwari's 'Sikander Ka Muqaddar' to Naga Chaitanya's 'Dhoota', OTT releases of the week

Follow us on Image Source : X Have a look at OTT releases of the week

Amid several big theatrical releases, OTT always has something more to offer. The last week of November will also be full of entertainment. Many new films and series are going to knock on OTT this week. Let us tell you about these series and films which are going to give you a dose of entertainment this week.

Dhoota

South actor Naga Chaitanya's Dhoota is going to be released on OTT. The film will be released on Prime Video on December 1. Fans are very excited to see it. Fans were waiting for the film on OTT.

Sikander Ka Muqaddar

The Hindi series 'Sikander Ka Muqaddar' is the story of an unsolved diamond robbery. It stars Ashrut Jain, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jimmy Shergill, Avinash Tiwari and Divya Dutta. The series is going to release on OTT on November 29. The film is going to be released on Netflix.

Baldi Beggar

The Tamil film Baldi Beggar is going to be released on Prime Video on November 29. The film stars Kavin, Anarkali Nazar, Meryl Philip, Salima and Sunil Sukhda in lead roles. Fans have been waiting for this film for a long time.

The Madness

The American series 'The Madness' is going to be released on OTT on November 28. The series stars Gabrielle Graham, Tamsin Topolsky, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Thaddeus J. Mixson and Colman Domingo in lead roles. Hollywood fans are eagerly waiting for this series.

Parachute

The Tamil web series Parachute is the story of two children who run away from their home. Their parents struggle to find them. Actors like Krishna, Kishore Kani and Kali Venkat are going to be seen in the show. The series will be released on Disney+Hotstar on November 29.

Amid all these releases, Indian theatres are also full. From Ajay Devgn's to Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, these films have been running in theatres for more than 20 days. After this Suriya's Kanguva was released ahead of Abhishek Bachchan's I Want To Talk. The same Cannes Grand Prix award-winning film All We Imagine As Light was also released in theatres.

