Was Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan leaked due to editor's negligence? South film body takes action

New Delhi:

South Indian superstar Thalapathy Vijay's film, Jana Nayagan, has been embroiled in controversy for quite some time. Following a stay order placed on the film's theatrical release, subsequent online leaks have also garnered significant media attention. Reports now suggest that an editor may have been involved in the leak of Jana Nayagan.

The name of a potential suspect, an editor, has surfaced in connection with this case. Furthermore, the South Indian Film Editors Association (SIFEA) has indefinitely suspended this alleged culprit.

SIFEA's statement

According to the Hindustan Times, SIFEA issued a statement declaring, 'It has been confirmed before the Association's Executive Committee that film editor Mr. Pradeep E. Raghav has consistently violated the regulations of the South Indian Film Editors Association by engaging non-members as assistants on all his projects, including the film Jana Nayagan. This conduct constitutes a breach of the Association's bylaws.'

Additionally, while Pradeep E Raghav may not be directly responsible for the illegal online release of Jana Nayagan, he has admitted that his negligence was the root cause of the incident. The Association warned that if such situations persist, the entire film industry faces the risk of grinding to a halt. Consequently, the South Indian Film Editors Association has affirmed that it is its duty to prevent such untoward incidents in the future.

Did a freelance editor leak the footage?

This development comes just days after the Tamil Nadu Cyber ​​Crime Wing arrested three individuals, including a freelance assistant editor, in connection with the case. According to reports, the freelance assistant editor was working on a different film project when he gained unauthorized access to footage from Jana Nayagan within the editing studio. It is alleged that the freelancer copied the film's footage, processed the data to compile a complete version of the movie, and subsequently shared it with others.

The footage soon went viral across social media platforms and eventually found its way onto piracy websites. A total of nine people have been arrested in this case so far.

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