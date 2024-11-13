Waiting for Suriya's 'Kanguva', watch these blockbuster films by National Award-winning actor for free

Follow us on Image Source : X Watch these films by National Award-winning film by Suriya while you wait for Kanguva

Tamil superstar Suriya's film Kanguva is going to hit the theatres, this Thursday i.e. November 14. After watching its trailer, there is a lot of enthusiasm among the fans about the film. Suriya is very popular not only in South India but also in the Hindi belt. The actor's Hindi dubbed films are very much liked by the audience. Let us tell you about those Hindi dubbed films of his which have been watched the most on YouTube.

Thaana Serndha Koottam (Surya's Gang)

This film of Suriya was released in the year 2018. The story of the film was about a young man who is unable to become a CBI officer due to the corrupt system. After this, he forms a gang and as a CBI officer, he raids the corrupt and exposes them. This film was directed by Vignesh Shivan. This film was very successful at the box office. At the same time, this film is also very popular on YouTube. So far it has been viewed 8 crore 30 lakh times.

Anjaan (Khatarnak Khiladi 2)

Anjaan's name is also included in the most liked films of Surya in the Hindi belt. Stars like Vidyut Jamwal and Manoj Bajpayee were also seen with him in this film. Released in the year 2014, this film was directed by N Linguswamy. This film has been viewed more than 6 crore 40 lakh times on YouTube.

Pithamagan

The film Pithamagan was released in the year 2003. Veteran actor Vikram was also seen with Surya in this film. Directed by Bala, this film was successful in winning the hearts of the people after its release. The film was also liked a lot on YouTube. So far this film has been viewed three crore times.

Sillunu Oru Kadhal (Enemies of Love)

The Hindi title of Sillunu Oru Kadhal is Mohabbat Ke Dushman. Jyotika and Bhumika Chawla were seen with Surya in this film. Vedivelu was also in the film. The film was directed by Krishna. It has been viewed 24 million times on YouTube.

Vel

The film Vel starring Surya was released in the year 2007. The film was directed by Hari. Asin also played the lead role along with Surya in this film. This film became very popular among Hindi audiences, its Hindi dub has been viewed 22 million times so far.

Also Read: Kanguva to The Sabarmati Report, theatrical releases of the week