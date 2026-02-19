Vijay Deverakonda's Hyderabad bungalow decorated with lights, flowers amid wedding buzz with Rashmika | Watch

New Delhi:

Days after alleged wedding invitations of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna began circulating on social media, a new video has added to the conversation. A glimpse of Vijay's house in Hyderabad, decorated with lights and flowers, has now surfaced online and quickly caught attention. While neither Vijay nor Rashmika has confirmed anything publicly, these visuals have led many to believe that preparations are already underway.

Vijay Deverakonda's Hyderabad house decorated with lights

Vijay and Rashmika are reportedly set to tie the knot in Udaipur next week, on February 26. A video going viral shows the Liger actor's house lit up across multiple corners. In many Indian households, such decorations are closely associated with wedding celebrations, which is why fans have started connecting the dots.

As soon as the photos appeared online, reactions followed almost instantly. Fans began sharing congratulatory messages in large numbers. One fan wrote, “Congratulations cuties”, while another commented, “I am screaming”.

Around the same time, Rashmika Mandanna was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday night. She was seen wearing a floral cord set and moving quickly through the airport, which further added to the ongoing buzz.

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna's 'wedding invite' goes viral

Earlier, the couple’s alleged wedding invitation had also gone viral. The invite mentioned that the wedding is set for February 26, followed by a reception on March 4 in Hyderabad.

The invitation reads, “I’m writing to share some special news and to invite you to be part of a huge moment in our lives. With the love and blessings of our families, Rashmika and I will be getting married on 26.02.26 in a small and intimate ceremony. As we begin this new chapter, celebrating and creating memories around our union, it would truly mean a lot to us to celebrate with those who have been a part of our journeys. Your presence and blessings would make this occasion even more special for us.”

Recipients were also invited to attend the wedding reception scheduled for March 4, with Vijay Deverakonda signing off with “Warm regards” on behalf of both himself and Rashmika.

Also read: Rashmika Mandanna blushes in first appearance after 'wedding invite' with Vijay Deverakonda goes viral | Pics