Vakeel Saab​ song Sathyameva Jayathe: Pawan Kalyan's power-packed avatar will stun you

The second song Sathyameva Jayathe from Pawan Kalyan's much-awaited film Vakeel Saab​ was released on Wednesday. The song is written by Ramjogayya Sastry and portrays the power-packed avatar of the actor. The song resonates with Pawan's both reel and real-life personalities. It is a peppy, foot-tapping number. The song is sung by Shankar Mahadevan, Prudhvi Chandhra and Thaman S, who has also composed it.

The actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan is making a comeback after a two-year sabbatical with this film, which is the Telugu remake of Bollywood hit Amitabh Bachchan's Pink, which dealt with the subject of consent. Vakeel Saab is jointly produced by Boney Kapoor, Dil Raju and Sirish.

The first song Maguva Maguva emerged as a chartbuster in no time. The teaser of the courtroom drama was released last month and it gave us a glimpse of Pawan Kalyan's powerful character as a lawyer. Not much was revealed in the teaser but it looked exciting and promised high-voltage drama. The teaser also included action sequences shot inside a metro. Vakeel Saab will see Shruti Haasan in an important role. Besides her, the film also stars Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla reprising Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang's role from the original.

Talking about the film Pink, it was directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and won the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues. Vakeel Saab is directed by Venu Sriram, features Prakash Raj, Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and Ananya Nagalla. It was slated for May 2020 release but couldn't due to the coronavirus-led lockdown.