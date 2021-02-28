Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PAWAN KALYAN FC Pawan Kalyan and Krish's film to release on Sankranthi 2022

Actor Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film, tentatively referred to as PSPK 27, is all set for a release. Directed by Krish, the film will hit worldwide theatres on Sankranthi 2022. The makers of the film tweeted, “The most awaited film of Power Star @PawanKalyan garu & our @DirKrish, #PSPK27 will be coming on Sankranthi 2022. Partying factor-struck. Get ready to witness the Periodic Extravaganza and Might Power Fire like never before on Big Screens."

The film will clash with Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata at the box-office. PSPK 27 marks director Krish and Pawan Kalyan's first collaboration is reportedly a film based in British-era India. The film will also feature Arjun Rampal and Jacqueline Fernandez. While an official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited from the makers, Nidhhi Agerwal has recently confirmed that she has been finalized as the leading lady of the film.

While she remains tight-lipped on details of the film, Nidhhi exclusively tells IANS: "Yes, I am doing a film with Pawan Kalyan and it feels like a dream come true to be a part of this particular project. This is my ninth film, so I am looking at this as my golden film."

Talking about shooting with Pawan Kalyan, Niddhi gushes: "He is simply amazing and so good to work with. All I can say is that he is the best!"

For the unversed, the actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan is making a comeback after a two-year sabbatical with Vakeel Saab, which is the Telugu remake of Bollywood hit Amitabh Bachchan's Pink, which dealt with the subject of consent. Vakeel Saab is jointly produced by Boney Kapoor, Dil Raju and Sirish, with music by S Thaman.

- with IANS inputs