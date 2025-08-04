Ullozhukku actor Urvashi lashes out at National Awards Jury over win in supporting role category Urvashi will be presented with the Best Supporting Actress in the 71st National Award. However, the South Indian actress slammed the jury for giving her the award in the supporting role category.

The winners of the National Award were announced on Friday, in which South actress Urvashi was announced the winner of the Best Supporting Actress award for the Malayalam film 'Ullozhukku'. On Monday, the actress raised questions on the selection process of the National Award in an interview.

In an interview with Manorama News, the senior actress expressed gratitude for the award but also questioned if she needed to be younger to win Best Actress.

Urvashi raises questions over her selection in supporting category

Urvashi questioned her inclusion in the supporting actress category for the National Award. She said, 'Is there any standard for acting? Or is it that after a certain age, you will get only this? This is not a pension amount that can be accepted silently. How are these decisions taken? What criteria are followed?'

For the unversed, Urvashi had to deal with something similar when she took home the Best Supporting Actress award for her role as the lead in the 2006 movie Achuvinte Amma. She stated that there were 'politics' even in those days, and her goal has always been to create significant cinema rather than campaigning. Additionally, she urged Union Minister Suresh Gopi to look into the matter and support Malayalam cinema's legitimate position.

About the film Ullozhukku

Let us tell you that this film has also received the National Award for Best Feature Film in the Malayalam language. 'Ullozhukku' is directed by Christo Tomy and Urvashi and Parvathy Thiruvothu are in important roles in this film. Actors like Arjun Radhakrishnan, Alencier Le Lopez, Prashant Murali and Jaya Kurup have played supporting roles.

Those who don't know Rani Mukherji were announced as the winner of Best Actress for the film Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey will share the Best Actor award for Jawan and 12th Fail, respectively.

