Tamil-Telugu actress, who wanted to become criminal psychologist, but ended up leading films

New Delhi:

The film world is full of artists who once aspired to build careers in entirely different fields. Some wanted to become doctors, while others aimed to be engineers; yet, the wheel of time eventually steered them toward the world of acting. Today, these artists have carved a distinct identity for themselves, not just within the acting industry, but across the entire nation. In this vein, we introduce you today to one such actress who once dreamed of becoming a criminal psychologist to understand the minds of criminals; however, destiny led her to the acting industry, and today, she stands as one of the most famous and successful actresses in the world of cinema.

After winning several beauty pageants, she first turned to modeling and subsequently to acting, eventually becoming one of the most popular and highest-paid actresses in South Indian cinema.

Who is she?

We are referring here to Trisha Krishnan, one of South Indian cinema's top actresses. Since childhood, Trisha harboured a dream of becoming a criminal psychologist. She completed her education in Chennai, where she pursued a degree in Business Administration. She began modeling while she was still studying. In 1999, Trisha won the 'Miss Madras' title and subsequently appeared in numerous commercials; this marked a turning point in her destiny, and she began receiving offers for films. Following this, Trisha impressed audiences with her acting prowess in films such as 96, Saamy, Ghilli, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, Alai, Pournami, Ghats, and Ponniyin Selvan movies.

Trisha Krishnan's Bollywood debut

Trisha Krishnan began her career with a very minor role, yet it did not take her long to rise to the status of a leading lady in South Indian cinema. She delivered numerous superhit films in Tamil and Telugu cinema, gradually rising to become one of the top actresses in South Indian cinema. Trisha Krishnan did not limit herself to South Indian cinema; she also worked in Bollywood. Her pairing with Akshay Kumar in the film Khatta Meetha was widely appreciated.

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