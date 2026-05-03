Vijay Deverakonda and Kriti Sanon to lead a romantic-drama? Here's what we know so far

New Delhi:

New speculations surrounding Kriti Sanon and Vijay Deverakonda has captured everyone's attention. According to reports, Kriti Sanon is being considered as the female lead for Director Shouryuv's upcoming, yet-to-be-titled project. However, there has been no official confirmation from the filmmakers so far.

According to reports, the filmmakers have approached Kriti Sanon to play the lead role in the film. It is rumoured that this project is being produced on a grand scale, involving the collaboration of several international technicians. Although an official announcement is still pending, if everything falls into place, we will get to witness the fresh pairing of Kriti and Vijay on the silver screen.

Vijay and Kriti to lead Shouryuv's next

In April, Vijay Deverakonda announced that his next film would be directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Shouryuv, an announcement that delighted his fans. Vijay shared this news on his Instagram page, writing, 'My next film is VDxShouryuv. Introducing the team undertaking the challenging task of bringing this difficult film to life. I am thrilled that this formidable global team is working on this project, driven by Shouryuv's unparalleled vision and profound passion.'

The actor further added, 'ROAR, my friends! I will give it my all. Immense energy and heaps of love.' Along with this message, the actor also shared a poster in which he is depicted walking alongside four dogs, while the film's technical crew follows behind him, carrying various types of weaponry. For the time being, the film has been tentatively titled VDxShouryuv, and it boasts an exceptionally impressive technical team.

Shouryuv's next

After the announcement poster created a massive buzz across the internet, the filmmakers released a lyrical video titled 'That’s a Roar.' This song is brimming with tremendous energy and emotion, conveying the message, 'All this anger was once love...,' hinting at the intense nature of the film's storyline.

Kriti Sanon's work front

Kriti Sanon's upcoming film is Cocktail 2, co-starring Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Cocktail 2 is being touted as a sequel to the 2012 hit film Cocktail, which featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty. The filming of Cocktail 2 took place across various locations, including Sicily (Italy) and several parts of Delhi and North India, such as Chhatarpur, Gurugram, and South Delhi.

The film has been directed by Homi Adajania, produced by Maddock Films, and written by Luv Ranjan. It is slated for a theatrical release on June 19.

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