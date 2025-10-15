Toxic movie: Release date, cast and all you need to know about Yash’s new film After redefining Kannada cinema with KGF, Yash is back with Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups, releasing on March 19, 2026. Featuring Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria and more, this period gangster drama is already creating buzz after Yash’s viral on-set video.

After two blockbuster 'KGF' films, Kannada superstar Yash is gearing up for his next film, 'Toxic'. As his fans eagerly await an update, a video of the star from the film's sets, smoking a cigar has been going viral. And thus began a social media conversation, with fans requesting 'Toxic' makers to prepone the release date.

When is Yash's Toxic releasing?

Yash's 'Toxic' is all set for a grand release in theatres on March 19, 2026. The announcement was made by the superstar in March. Previously, the makers had announced that the film would release in December 2025. However, it was postponed to 2026 due to production delays. Take a look at his post here:

What did Akshay Oberoi say about working with Yash in Toxic?

Akshay Oberoi plays a pivotal role alongside Yash in Toxic. In an interview with India Today, he lauded his co-star, calling him a "one-man, walking, talking industry". He also said, "When I see him, it’s this whole separate level of confidence of him not needing anyone. He’s like, ‘Are you coming with me? Then come. If not, see you later, I’m forging ahead.’ Seeing that, I was just like, ‘Damn, Akshay, if you could capture this ethos and energy that he carries, then no one can stop you either.’ I’ve been really influenced and inspired by him in more ways than one.”

Toxic movie cast: Who’s starring with Yash?

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups is a period gangster drama headlined by Yash. The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, and Sudev Nair in key roles. Jointly backed by KVN Productions and Yash’s own banner, Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is already one of the most talked-about and eagerly awaited Indian films slated for 2026.

Apart from Toxic, Yash plays Ravana in Ranbir Kapoor-led Ramayana, thus marking his Bollywood debut.

