Who is Tnusree Chakraborty, Bengali actress who married Atlanta-based technologist Sujit Basu in Las Vegas? Actress Tnusree Chakraborty’s quiet Las Vegas trip turned into a surprise wedding planned by her partner, Atlanta-based technologist Sujit Basu. With parents joining on video call and friends sharing photos, the couple announced their intimate Vegas ceremony on Friday.

New Delhi:

Bengali actress Tnusree Chakraborty, on November 24, had announced on social media that she was going to Las Vegas. But who knew that she would choose a life partner there amidst nature?

Yes! You read that right, the actress tied the knot with Atlanta-based IT professional and technologist Sujit Basu and made the mega announcement on Friday.

Sujit Basu surprised Tnusree Chakraborty on her vacation

According to several reports, Basu has been living in Atlanta for 28 years, and Tnusree's relationship with him is only five months old. Reportedly, the actress went to Las Vegas to spend some time alone. But her groom, Sujit, surprised the actress. He had made all the arrangements for the wedding there. Finally, Tnusree and Sujit tied the knot on a video call with their parents as witnesses.

Producer Rana Sarkar shared the wedding pictures

Producer Rana Sarkar shared the wedding pictures and wished them well. He shared three wedding pictures of Tnusree and Sujit. In one, the newlyweds are seen standing with a board that says 'Just Married.' In another, the newly weds can be seen posing for the camera with a glass of champagne in their hands. The actress can be seen wearing a white gown. Mehendi and diamond jewelry can also be spotted on her. On the other hand, the groom was also dressed in a very sahabi style. Sujeet was seen in a black suit. Director Arjun Dutt also wished the actress.

Who is Tnusree Chakraborty?

It is worth mentioning that Tnusree Chakraborty's 'Deep Freeze' was released a few days ago. This movie also won a National Award. While her movies are winning the hearts of the audience at the box office, actress will now be seen taking her well-deserved time off from work to enjoy the marital bliss.

