Samyuktha Shanmuganathan marries Anirudha Srikkanth in intimate wedding ceremony Tamil actress Samyuktha Shanmuganathan married former cricketer Anirudha Srikkanth on November 27, 2025. The actress took to her Instagram profile to share wedding pictures.

Samyuktha Shanmuganathan, Tamil actress, who gained fame with Bigg Boss season 4 show, married former cricketer and Chennai Super Kings player Anirudha Srikkanth on Thursday. The actress took to her Instagram to share several beaituful shots from her wedding ceremony.

For the unversed, Anirudha Srikkanth is the son of former cricketer and skipper of Indian Cricket Team, Krishnamachari Srikkanth.

Both found love the second time

This is Samyuktha second marriage. She earlier fell in love with short film director and producer Karthik Shankar and married him. The two had a son. However, the separated due to differences of opinion and had the divorce finalised earlier this year.

On the other hand, Aniruddha married Aarthi Venkatesh in 2012. However, the two also divorced due to differences of opinion.

Anirudha and Samyuktha's wedding look

Samyuktha Shanmuganathan shared two posts on Instagram, in one of the post she shared photos and the other was the wedding video. The couple opted for off-white, creamy coloured wedding outfits. Where Anirudha wore traditional kurta and mundu, Samyuktha donned light golden coloured silk saree and completed her look with bun and traditional jwellery.

Who is Samyuktha Shanmuganathan?

Samyukta initially started her career as an advertising model. She won the Miss Chennai title in 2007. She participated in Bigg Boss season 4 and became popular. After this, she got some film offers. She acted in films including Coffee with Love, Tughlaq Darbar, My Dear Bhootham, and Warisu. She has also participated in other television shows.

Who is Anirudha Srikkanth?

Aniruddha is a former Chennai Super Kings player. He has also played for Hyderabad. He played a total of 20 matches in the IPL and scored 136 runs. His highest score was 64 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2011.

